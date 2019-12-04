The award winning cheese burger, Los Platos de Soto's 'cachopoburger'. 02-12-2019 Ultima Hora

The Balearic Islans have won the top two prizes at the first Spanish Hamburger Championship.

Los Platos de Soto in Cas Català scooped best cheeseburger in the country and the best traditional hamburger title was won by Fan Burger in the Sant Carles district of Ibiza who will represent the Balearic Islands at the finals in Madrid today.

More than 13,000 people voted for their favourite burger based on quality of bread, meat, cheese and overall taste.