Many roads are now flooded across the island. 04-12-2019 Redacción

Shares:

Due to the overflow of the Torrent de Sencelles, one lane of the Sencelles-Inca road has been cut off from traffic at the height of km. 6.

The Camí Vell de Muro has also been closed at Binissalem where the Torrent de Son Bordils has overflowed.

The MA-3017 (s'Hostalot-Sa Cabana) road has been cut off from traffic at km. 5 due to obstacles on the road.

Road MA-3020 (Santa Maria-Biniali) closed to traffic between km 1,7 and 3.

Sineu-Petra (MA-3300) closed between km. 2,3 and 2,5 for the overflow of the Torrent de Can Seguí.



Closure of the underground passage link between Manacor (Ma-15) and the MA-15D.

MA-3433 (Es Murterar) is closed at km5 by overflow Torrente de Sant Miquel.