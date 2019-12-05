There is an increased police presence during the summer months and crime figures are down for this season. 21-09-2019 MICHELS

The number of crimes committed in the Balearic Islands fell to 67.5 offences per 1,000 inhabitants in the third quarter of this year compared to 68.4 in the previous quarter.

Government representatives are hailing the reduction as a victory, because the third quarter includes the summer months when there’s more tourists and seasonal workers on the island.

But the reality is that the crime rate in the Balearic Islands is the highest in the country and well above the national average of 46.7 offences per 1,000 inhabitants.

59,973 criminal offences per 1,000 inhabitants were committed in the Balearics during the first nine months of this year, up 6.8% compared to 2018 according to the latest data from the Ministry of the Interior.

The crime rate decreased in Ibiza but increased in Majorca, Minorca and Formentera.

National Police detained 426 people in Playa de Palma, mostly for theft, gender violence, drug trafficking and threatening behaviour.

Crime was down by 10.3% in Magalluf during the summer of 2019 and there was a marked decrease in the number of robberies in the area.

125 Labour & Social Security Inspections were carried out in Magalluf this year and 277 infractions were recorded for food security, tobacco sales, and work regulations.

148 infractions were also recorded during 31 inspections in Sant Antoni de Portmany and Platja d'en Bossa in Ibiza.