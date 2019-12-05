Sunny spells in Palma today with the torrent Sa Riera still quite full after yesterdy's rain. 05-12-2019 MDB

There will be a few showers today, but we’re in for a little bit of sunshine in the Balearic Islands this holiday weekend which should help dry out all those areas that were severely waterlogged during the storms.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Majorca today with scattered showers, a high of 17º and a low of 8º.

There is a light northeasterly breeze and humidity is at 80%.

You can view the weather across the island with our webcams.