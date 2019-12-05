Flooded fields of Sa Pobla, Majorca. 04-12-2019 Redacción

Farmers in sa Pobla say their harvest will be delayed because all of the potato fields were flooded by torrential rain yesterday and they’re hoping the water subsides before it rots the vegetables.

The bad weather will also delay the sowing of other produce in the area and there’s concern amongst farmers in the south of Majorca who planted vegetable and cereal crops just before the storms.