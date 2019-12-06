Incident
Guardia Civil identify the body found on the beach
Police say they have identified the body of a woman found in Cala Vella, Maioris in Llucmajor but have not released her name.
Officers investigating her death say the results of an autopsy show that she died from natural causes.
It’s thought that she was either sunbathing alone on the rocks, died on land and was dragged into the sea or died in the sea and was washed onto the sand by the waves.
There were no visible signs of violence on the body, just a few scratches which are thought to have happened when the waves washed her up against the rocks.
Hikers found her naked body on Sunday, lying face up on the beach and covered in seaweed. The Coroner estimates that she was in the water for at least two days before she was found.
