06-12-2019

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Palma for threatening behaviour and coercion after he allegedly tried to force his way in to his ex-boyfriend’s house in Son Espanyolet.

Police Officers say that when they arrived at the scene they heard loud screams from one of the upper floors and found the suspect with a pick-axe in his hand.

The defendant told police that his ex-partner threw him out a few days before and he was trying to get back into the house because he had nowhere else to go.

When the victim opened the door for police he was in such a state that he fainted on the spot and later told officers that his ex-partner had not accepted the break-up.