An extra 130 hospital beds will be made available this flu season. Archive photo. 20-01-2018 R.L.

The Balearic Health Service is adding more than 130 hospital beds and hiring almost 140 extra staff to Hospitals and Primary Care Centres to cope with an influx of flu patients.

According to the Ministry of Health & Consumption, up to 74 extra beds will be added at Son Espases Hospital, 54 at Son Llàtzer Hospital and 7 at Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza.

80 extra staff will be taken on at Son Espases and 60 at Son Llàtzer and Primary Care Teams in Majorca and a Doctor, Nurse and Home Care Assistant will be added to each of the three Primary Care Emergency Services, or SUAP, in Palma.

Patients should only to go to hospital if their symptoms are very serious, otherwise they’re advised to call Health Response Teams on 061.

The Emergency Services at all hospitals are in permanent contact with the Virgen Hospital de la Salud, the General Hospital, the Joan March Hospital, the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital and the Red Cross Hospital.