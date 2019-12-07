Midway is currently showing at the Ocimax in Palma and will be in Mahon, Minorca on Monday. 12-09-2019 Youtube: Lionsgate Movies

Shares:

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidasol who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CINEMA

The Two Popes (2019)

Plot summary Behind Vatican walls, the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church.

Starring Jonathan Pryce, Anthony Hopkins and Juan Minujín.

Director Fernando Meirelles.

Duration 2 hours 5 minutes.

Rated 7. Category Biography/Comedy/Drama.

The Two Popes CINECIUTAT 7 Biography/Drama premiere Friday *19.10/21.30 (*Not on Tues; Not showing either on Thurs )

The Good Liar (2019)

Plot summary Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes.

Starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey.

Director Bill Condon.

Duration 1 hour 49 minutes.

Rated 16. Category Crime/Drama/Mystery.

The Good Liar OCIMAX 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 18.10/20.20/22.30

The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 17.00/*20.00/22.00 (Not Thurs)

The Good Liar FESTIVAL 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 19.00 (10/12)

Midway (2019) See trailer above

Plot summary The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it.

Starring Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson and Woody Harrelson.

Director Roland Emmerich.

Duration 2 hours 18 minutes.

Rated 12. Category Action/Drama/History.

Midway OCIMAX 12 Action/Drama/History 18.15/21.05

Midway MAHON 12 Action/Drama/History 20.30 (9/12)

Knives Out (2019)

Plot summary A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.

Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Director Rian Johnson.

Duration 2 hours 10 minutes.

Rated 12. Category Crime/Comedy/Drama.

Knives Out OCIMAX 12 Crime/Comedy/Drama 20.00 (On Fri, Sun, Wed only)

Knives Out FESTIVAL 12 Crime/Comedy/Drama 21.40 (10/12)

Frozen 2 (2019)

Plot summary Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel.

Director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Duration 1 hour 43 minutes.

Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Frozen II RIVOLI A Animation 15.30/17.00

Frozen II FESTIVAL A Animation 12.15 (7/12 & 8/12)

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 16.15

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 21.40 On Sat and Mon only