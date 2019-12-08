Quite a pleasant December day in parts. 08-12-2019 Julian Aguirre - Archive

Sunny in the north of Majorca on Sunday; cloudy in the south. Breezes light today, but winds expected to be very strong on Monday, especially in the south, where there is at present a yellow alert.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 8 December

17C Alcudia

16C Andratx

16C Calvia

15C Deya

17C Palma

17C Pollensa

18C Sant Llorenç

17C Santanyi

Monday, 9 December

17C Alcudia

17C Andratx

17C Calvia

15C Deya

17C Palma

17C Pollensa

16C Sant Llorenç

16C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

20C Puerto Pollensa

19C Son Servera

17.9C Capdepera