Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
Sunny in the north of Majorca on Sunday; cloudy in the south. Breezes light today, but winds expected to be very strong on Monday, especially in the south, where there is at present a yellow alert.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 8 December
17C Alcudia
16C Andratx
16C Calvia
15C Deya
17C Palma
17C Pollensa
18C Sant Llorenç
17C Santanyi
Monday, 9 December
17C Alcudia
17C Andratx
17C Calvia
15C Deya
17C Palma
17C Pollensa
16C Sant Llorenç
16C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
20C Puerto Pollensa
19C Son Servera
17.9C Capdepera
