The Personal Shopper and Personal Attention Service has existed for 8 years on the second floor of El Corte Inglés in the Avenidas and was created with the aim of satisfying the needs of those customers who require personalised advice when dressing and shopping.

Eva Rodriguez and Sara Vera, the stores personal shoppers and fashion experts, are responsible for serving customers. In the case of the Personal Shopper service, they offer clients the possibility of carrying out a personalised study according to the characteristics of each client when it comes to dressing (workwear, parties, day to day). The specialists carry out a colour test to find out which are most suitable for each client and also a morphological study to find out which shapes are best adapted to the client. From there they offer proposals to dress the clients, collecting options from their own or external brands available in El Corte Inglés in the Avenidas or Jaime III.

This advice is aimed at all audiences, whether male or female. The experts also offer help in managing the customers wardrobe, or how to assemble the perfect suitcase in case of travel.

Customers must purchase a gift card of 180 euros to receive this advice, which they can spend whenever they want (no time limit).

Majorca Daily Bulletin subscribers, will not have to buy this gift card and will receive the first consultation free of charge, presenting themselves with their subscriber card. It is also a great option to give to your loved ones this Christmas. You can give it as a present and the Department will prepare a special card for you.

In addition, both Eva and Sara are responsible for the personalised service, which aims to help those VIP customers who need help when shopping at El Corte Inglés. By telephone or email, they are in charge of requesting the products they need and managing the delivery.

And remember: Behind a great celebrity styling, there’s a personal shopper’s work.

Do you want to forget about the rush to go shopping?

Do you want to know what colours make you look radiant?

Would you like to have an organised up-to-date wardrobe, with everything that really suits you?

Do you want the right outfit for every occasion?

A whole team of professionals, experts in the world of fashion and feminine and masculine styling are waiting for you in El Corte Inglés to answer all your questions and offer you an innovative service.

What does it consist of?

Personal interview to discover your shopping habits, tastes and needs.

Study of colours that suit you best according to your features and skin tone.

Morphological analysis to evaluate the garments that best suit you.

Make-up session to enhance your look.

For more information: personalshopper_palma@elcorteingles.es or call 638 129 967. Let us know that you are subscribers to the Majorca Daily Bulletin. Appointments are required.