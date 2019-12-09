The Guardia Civil and firefighters rescued a woman in the Torrent del Solleric. 08-12-2019 Guardia Civil

Emergency services had to rescue a 54-year-old woman on Saturday after she broke her ankle whilst practising canyoning with a group of people in the Torrent del Solleric in Alaró.

EL #GREIM de la Guardia Civil de #IslasBaleares en colaboración con los #bomberos de #Mallorca, rescata a una mujer accidentada en el interior del torrent de #Solleric l GREIM de la #GuardiaCivil de Islas Baleares pic.twitter.com/dF9uc30cFH — Más q Guardia Civil (@MqGuardiaCivil) December 9, 2019

Mountain Rescue Specialists and Firefighters managed to reach her by land, but a helicopter had to be brought in to winch her to safety and take her to Son Espases Hospital for treatment.

122 mountain rescues have been carried out by the Mountain Rescue Group, or GREIM, this year and a helicopter was used in more than half of them, either because of the severity of the injuries or because it was impossible to reach the victims by land.