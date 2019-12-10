The joint taksforce raided a number of bars in Palma. 07-12-2019 P.N

In a joint operation between the Citizen Security unit of the National Police and the Green Patrol of the Local Police, four men were arrested during a series of raids on bars in Playa de Palma, the Paseo Marítimo and Avinguda Joan Miró at the weekend.

A Nigerian man was detained for allegedly stealing a mobile phone; police say they confiscated 25 pills from a Russian man who’s been charged with drug trafficking and two other people were arrested for immigration violations.

Police also sited several premises for noise and safety infractions, wrote up 16 people for using drugs or smoking in prohibited areas, 2 for possession of illegal weapons and 62 for underage drinking.