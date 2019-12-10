Punta Ballena, the infamous 'Strip' of Magalluf, Majorca. Archive photo. 23-05-2018 Michel's

A 35-year-old Nigerian man has been sentenced to three years in prison for selling drugs in Punta Ballena, Magalluf's infamous 'strip'.

The defendant who is an illegal immigrant, was found guilty of selling 2.2 grams of cocaine to a tourist in Magalluf for 70 euros in September 2017.

Calvià Police confiscated 120 euros in cash and 6.1 grams of MDMA tablets during the arrest.

The defendant may be deported instead of serving time but has told the court that he doesn’t want to be expelled from Spain because he recently got married and has a son.