Trotting races at the Son Pardo racetrack in Palma. 08-12-2019 Youtube: HIPSONPARDO

Today, December 10

MUSIC

Manacor. 19.30 dance with Navidad en el Rocio at Teatre de Manacor Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n) Manacor. Info 971 554 549.Tickets on sale Monday-Friday 10.00 to 13.00 and 17.00 to 20.00 and one hour before the event at the ticket office. Info www.teatredemanacor.cat. Ticktes 9 euros.

CINEMA

Opera and Ballet Screenings. At 20.15 with the ballet “Coppelia” live from the Royal Opera House in London and showing at Palma’s Ocimax Aficine. Music by Leo Delibes. Duration 150 minutes. For all ages. Tickets at the box office.

ARTS

Exhibition. Currently on exhibit by French Painter Nicolas Maray “Los rostros del tiempo” at Gallery Can Boni (Carrer Forn de la Gloria, 8) in Palma. Runs until Tuesday January 7. Info 633 206 651. Open during work hours.

SPORTS

Trotting races. At Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 12.10. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). Now daily from 10.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Also Sunday at the same times; runs until 15 December.)

Palma, Christmas train. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Ramlba, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Palma, Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Palma, Christmas Market in El Pueblo Español. From today to Sunday 15 December from 12.00 to 23.00 at El Pueblo Español (Pueblo Español, 55 – near Andrea Doria) in Palma. Entrance is 5 euros which includes glass of warm wine. Children under 12 years of age are free. There will be choirs and dance, live music, artificial snow, Christmas wine, international food, children’s activities and Santa Claus which will appear between: 12.00 to 14.00, 16.30 to 18.30 and 20.30 to 22.00.

Palma, Christmas Family Circus Show. At 19.00 Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.

Tomorrow, December 11

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Joana Gomila - Majorcan folk singer. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Porreres, Christmas concert. At 20.00: Christmas concert - Porreres School of Music. Auditorium, C. d’en Cerda in Porreres. Free.

Palma, Jai de Nadal (Christmas Market). At the Centro de Historia y Cultura Militar (C. De Sant Miquel, 69, bis) in Palma. Hours are: Monday to Friday from 11.00 to 13.30 and 17.30 to 20.00 and Saturdays from 10.30 to 14.00. Every day at 19.00 dances and regional choirs. Runs until Saturday December 21. Tuesday December 24 and 31 is closed.