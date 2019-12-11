Mainly sunny today. 11-12-2019 MDB

Weatherwise, Majorca’s slightly warmer today with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, but there’s a yellow alert in place for strong winds.

Palma, mostly cloudy and 16 degrees with a low of 8 and gale force winds blowing in every direction. The sun will come out now and again but take your brolly with you because there might just be a showers or two later.

Pollensa is warmer but cloudy with a top temperature of 18º, a low of 7º and winds gusting at 35 kilometres an hour.

The sun’s out in Calvià but it’s blowing a gale there too with a high of 16º falling to around 9º overnight.

Over in Santanyi it’s 15º and very breezy with evening showers and the temperature will drop to a chilly 4º after dark.