The Can Mas estate will be protected but with 36 apartments built directly in front of it. 28-11-2019 E.B.

The Environmental Group, GOB has asked Bunyola Town Council and the Government to review the building licences granted for 36 luxury apartments in front of the Can Mas Estate.

The GOB President, Amadeu Corbera is also threatening to take legal action if construction work at ‘Petit Bunyola’ doesn’t stop immediately.

At a neighbourhood meeting in the Municipal Theatre on Monday night, President Corbera warned Mayor Andreu Bujosa that granting a building licence that could be declared void by a court may have economic and criminal repercussions.

The meeting reportedly exacerbated concerns about the project, particularly when the audience was told that the building licence was granted with favourable technical reports, despite the fact that a licence was granted to demolish buildings already on the plot and that a new sewage system will have to be installed.

The GOB and the Salvem Can Mas platform expressed doubts about the terms of the ‘express licence’ for Petit Bunyola when construction began.

On Monday, in a letter formally registered at the Town Hall and Consell, the environmentalists talked claimed that the licence "contravenes" the State Land Law and Law 12/2017 of Urban Planning in the Balearic Islands, which states that construction is banned in open and natural landscapes and picturesque places.

Mayor Bujosa held an urgent meeting with technicians on Monday immediately after his meeting with the GOB and has promised to review the situation and make a decision about the licences for the luxury apartment project as soon as new reports are made available.

"We will act as quickly as possible because we are aware of the social impact," said Mayor Bujosa.








