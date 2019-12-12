Mainly sunny with strong winds. 11-12-2019 MDB

Majorca is under orange alert again today as those super-high winds just refuse to die away.

Palma, mostly sunny with occasional cloud cover and winds gusting at 25 kilometres an hour. The top temperature of 17 degrees will drop to 10 after dark.

It’s a brisk 14 degrees in Deya and partly sunny, partly cloudy with 35 kilometre an hour winds and an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.

The sun’s out in Calvià with a chilly 25 kilometre northern wind and a high of 16 and a low of 8 degrees.

It’s cloudy and very, very windy in Santanyi too with a top temperature of 16 degrees and a low of 7.

You can see the weather across the island on our webcams.