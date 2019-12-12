Kekko Fornarelli Trio perform in Manacor tonight. 25-05-2019 Youtube: Kekko Fornarelli

Today, December 12

MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: Kekko Fornarelli Trio - Italian jazz group led by pianist Fornarelli. Manacor Theatre, Avda. del Parc. Ten euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Emmanuel Bleuse (cello); Elgar, Cello Concerto Op. 85; Walton, Symphony No.1. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

CINEMA

National Theatre Live in English. At 20.00 with “The Audience” at CineCiutat (C/Emperadriu Eugènia, 6) in Palma at S’Escorxador. Info 971 205 453. Tickets at the box office.

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS

Cala Millor. 19.00: Christmas concert - Sant Llorenç School of Music. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). Now daily from 10.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Also Sunday at the same times; runs until 15 December.)

Palma, Christmas train. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Ramlba, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Palma, Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Palma, Christmas Market in El Pueblo Español. To Sunday 15 December from 12.00 to 23.00 at El Pueblo Español (Pueblo Español, 55 – near Andrea Doria) in Palma. Entrance is 5 euros which includes glass of warm wine. Children under 12 years of age are free. There will be choirs and dance, live music, artificial snow, Christmas wine, international food, children’s activities and Santa Claus which will appear between: 12.00 to 14.00, 16.30 to 18.30 and 20.30 to 22.00.

Palma, Christmas Family Circus Show. At 19.00 Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.

Palma, Jai de Nadal (Christmas Market). At the Centro de Historia y Cultura Militar (C. De Sant Miquel, 69, bis) in Palma. Hours are: Monday to Friday from 11.00 to 13.30 and 17.30 to 20.00 and Saturdays from 10.30 to 14.00. Every day at 19.00 dances and regional choirs. Runs until Saturday December 21. Tuesday December 24 and 31 is closed.

Tomorrow, December 13

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music, Raul Sabiote (euphonium). Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Galveston - Majorcan acoustic folk group. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Twelve euros.

Palma. 21.00: Queen Forever - Bohemian Rhapsody tour; tribute act/show. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Palma. 21.00 w ith Manel at Palma’s Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Info 971 219 696. On sale Tuesday – Saturday 11.00 to 14.00 and 17.00 to 21.00. Sundays and holidays 1 1/2 hours before the event in the box office. Info www.teatreprincipal.com. Sold out.

Palma. 22.00 with Bruno Sotos at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com. Tickets 10 and 12 euros.

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS

Palma. 19.00: First of five Christmas concerts featuring schools of music in Palma. Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textil 9.

Palma. 19.30: Més Música School of Music - children’s choirs, Christmas concert. Can Balaguer, C. Unio 3. Free.

Palma. 20.00 Santa Lucia Festivity by the Swedish children’s choir at Palma’s Cathedral. Free. This year there will be new songs and a total of 143 children. Free.

Palma. 20.15: Youth orchestra and choirs, plus soloists. Benefit concert for Christmas. Sant Francesc Basilica. Five euros.

Soller. 20.00 Christmas concert with the music School at the Sant Bartomeu church in Soller.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palmanyola, Christmas fair. From 17.00 to 20.00 Christmas Fair Winter Wonderland at Son Amar. Tickets 5 euros for adults. Children are free. On Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 December from 10.00 to 22.00.There is an ice rink around the fountains, International Christmas Market, the festive food court, mulled wine, live music, choirs, bars, live acts, trees, lights, kids play area, cobbled courtyard, free parking and so much more.

Inca, Pop up Christmas. From 17.30 to 21.30 and on Saturday December 14 from 11.00 to 21.30 at Fabrica Ramis (Carrer Gran Via de Colom, 28 in Inca). Info 971 501 900. Karaoke, fashion, food trucks, workshops, scalextric and Santa Claus.