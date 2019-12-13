A sunny but windy day for Majorca. 12-12-2019 MDB

Majorca is under red alert today for dangerously high winds.

Here in Palma it’s 20 degrees with hazy sunshine, 35 kilometres an hour winds and a low of 12º.

The sun’s out in Selva but locals are advised to anchor down everything they possibly can because northerly winds will be gusting up to 60 kilometres an hour; the high is 19º falling to 8 degrees overnight.

It’s 19 degrees and a lovely sunny day in Ses Salines but the wind is extremely strong there too at upwards of 40 kilometres an hour in places, with a low of 13º.

Andratx is mostly cloudy with howling winds of 45 kilometres an hour, a high of 20 and a low of 12.

You can view the weather live with our webcams.

Party on with the Swedish Community of Majorca tonight in honour of Santa Lucía.

There’s traditional Swedish pastries, Glöck Christmas Punch and lots of other delicacies up for grabs at Plaza de Cort in Palma from 6pm and the Santa Lucia parade gets underway at 8pm.

A choir of children from Majorca’s Swedish School will take part in this year’s concert at Palma Cathedral and at least 1,000 Swedes are expected to be at the event.