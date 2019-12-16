Charity
Palma's Borne is covered in red!
Thousands of Santa's dance on the Borne in Palma.
Passeo del Born was a sea of red last night with more than 1,000 people dressed as Santa Claus to celebrate the 4th Ball Important a Mallorca or BIM.
The dance was organised by Line Dance Balear, Palma City Council and the Federation of Veïnats de sa Ciutat and featured dancers from all over the island.
They danced under the Christmas lights for more than two hours with a little help from the professionals while 50 monitors collected non-perishable food donations for the Creu Roja Balears, or Red Cross.
