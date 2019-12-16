Local police at Palma airport. 16-12-2019 Agency

Shares:

An Algerian man has been arrested for allegedly robbing tourists at Palma airport.

The National Police staked out the airport to catch the thief who was deported from Majorca for committing a number thefts at Son Sant Joan in August.

Officers say the defendant was dressed like any other normal passenger and even carried a bag full of clothes so that security officials wouldn’t notice him.