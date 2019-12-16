Police
Robbing tourists at the airport
An Algerian man has been arrested for allegedly robbing tourists at Palma airport.
The National Police staked out the airport to catch the thief who was deported from Majorca for committing a number thefts at Son Sant Joan in August.
Officers say the defendant was dressed like any other normal passenger and even carried a bag full of clothes so that security officials wouldn’t notice him.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.