Crime
Taxi drivers suffer another wave of attacks
Two taxis have been vandalised in Palma and the President of the Association of Autonomous Taxi, Gabriel Moragues says it’s just the tip of the iceberg.
The latest incidents happened in carparks in the El Molinar neighbourhood of the city but three others were targeted in Rafal Vell on Friday and some private taxi drivers say there have been more attacks this month but drivers chose not to report them.
Mr Moragues says he’s "very worried” about the possibility of taxis being attacked again and has warned drivers to be vigilant.
