Christmas
Festive crackdown on under age drinking and drug abuse
National Police Officers are stepping up inspections at nightclubs in Palma in the run up to Christmas.
Several visits have already been made to premises in the Poligono Son Castelló neighbourhood of the city and police say they're determined to curb drug dealing and route out illegal immigrants.
Last weekend 30 sanctions were issued, including one for a dangerous weapon and 30 minors were sited for underage drinking.
Breathalysers and drug tests are also being carried out in all areas of the city, at different times of the day to prevent road accidents.
