The PalmaActiva hall was yesterday packed out for an event for training and employment in the audiovisual sector.

The event, aimed at explaining employment opportunities in what is a growth sector of the economy, was organised by PalmaActiva, the town hall’s agency for boosting business and employment opportunities.

Susana Rincón, manager of PalmaActiva, said that the event, the first of its kind, was in response to the fact that the audiovisual sector has been telling organisations such as the Mallorca Film Commission that it doesn’t always have enough personnel. Pedro Barbadillo of the commission observed that there is a “boom” in the industry and that while Majorca has a strong base of businesses and professionals, the volume of work now being generated sometimes means there aren’t enough people to deal with this.

Branching out

Potential employees heard that work would typically start with getting a knowledge of production before branching out to other departments.

They were also advised to have a driving licence, know languages and, above all, have “attitude”. In order to get on in the industry, it is important to have a personal project: trying to do what one is personally interested in, will take one far.

Earlier this month, the Council of Majorca announced that it wants to create a network of Mallorca Film Commission offices to promote the island as the ideal destination for film and audiovisual shoots.

The island council plans to introduce new regulations for filming activity, create a brand new support system and help manage film schedules in a bid to make Majorca more appealing to production companies, producers and directors.

The councillor for tourism and sport, Andreu Serra, has already held a meeting with representatives from 27 town halls to discuss the initiative, establish communications and develop a strategy to entice more foreign production companies to the island.

International

“Majorca is increasingly interested in international producers,” said Serra, who highlighted filming that’s either already underway or planned for next year, including the second series of The Mallorca Files for the BBC, White Lines for Netflix, the German movie, Nachts Baden, a Chinese TV Series called Spain Passion, Lies for Atresmedia and the Benito Zambrano movie, Lemon Bread.