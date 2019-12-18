Police during the raid. 18-12-2019 Policia Local Palma

Shares:

A joint operation between Palma and National Police has led to the dismantling of what is described as a “highly active” sales point for drugs in the Pere Garau district.

Residents had been complaining about the number of people who were going to buy drugs - dozens on a daily basis - and about the consumption of drugs in the nearby streets as well as “altercations” between purchasers and those involved in the drug dealing.

The operation has resulted in the arrests of two people and in the seizure of drugs and means of treating these drugs, cash and weapons, one of which was a thirty-centimetre-long machete.