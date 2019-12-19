Crime
Mastermind of real estate scam in Majorca, is being extradited to Spain
Carlos ‘Charly’ García Roldán, who was the alleged mastermind of the biggest real estate scam in Majorca, is being extradited to Spain.
The defendant is facing a raft of charges including, aggravated fraud, document forgery, money laundering and membership of a criminal organisation.
He fled Majorca in April 2018 after allegations of fraud first began to appear over the sale of houses that didn’t exist.
Two hundred scammed
Guardia Civil Judicial Police in Algaida discovered that the owner of Promociones Lujo Casa had fled to his girlfriend's grandmother's house, in Buga, Colombia.
He allegedly scammed more than 200 people out of between 4 million and 7 million euros and was arrested last February after a joint operation between the Colombian police and the Guardia Civil.
He is now in prison awaiting extradition to Spain.
