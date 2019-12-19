Weather
Winter forecast to be slightly warmer than normal
Aemet is predicting a slightly warmer winter in the Balearics than normal, meaning that the average temperature for the three months will be above the eleven degrees that is usual.
Winter starts this Sunday and will end on the 20th of March.
In terms of rainfall, the met agency is forecasting an average 129 litres per square metre.
Winter anticyclones that produce clear days with some frost but also occasional fog will alternate with fronts bringing rain, snow and strong winds. There may be prolonged cold spells.
For Christmas, Aemet is pointing to an anticyclone bringing temperatures up to 20C. From the 28th, rain is expected but this won’t be unduly heavy.
The year as a whole, the met agency says, has been 0.3 degrees warmer than normal and somewhat drier. With a couple of weeks left of 2019, there has so far been 15% less rain than usual.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.