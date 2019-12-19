Weather
High temperatures mean that it will be a roasting Christmas on Majorca
Get your bucket and spade ready it could be a roasting Christmas on Majorca. The Palma Met Office is forecasting clear blue skies for December 25 with temperatures in excess of 20 degrees Centigrade.
One bar owner told the Bulletin that it would be cracking Christmas this year and he was preparing to open up his terrace. British travel giant Jet2 now operates to the island throughout the year so it wil mean that some British tourists will be able to enjoy the festive season in the sun.
The Palma city council said that there were plenty of hotels open in the city but they expected them to fill up quickly over the next few days.
Things to do over Christmas in Majorca
· Go the beach or soak up the rays on the promenade.
· See the beautiful Christmas lights in Palma.
· Visit the fantastic Christmas market in Puerto Portals.
· Take the Christmas train of Palma.
But enjoy the sun while it lasts....rain is being forecast for the end of the year.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.