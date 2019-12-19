People on the beach during the festive season. 19-12-2019 N. RINCON

Get your bucket and spade ready it could be a roasting Christmas on Majorca. The Palma Met Office is forecasting clear blue skies for December 25 with temperatures in excess of 20 degrees Centigrade.

One bar owner told the Bulletin that it would be cracking Christmas this year and he was preparing to open up his terrace. British travel giant Jet2 now operates to the island throughout the year so it wil mean that some British tourists will be able to enjoy the festive season in the sun.

The Palma city council said that there were plenty of hotels open in the city but they expected them to fill up quickly over the next few days.

Things to do over Christmas in Majorca

· Go the beach or soak up the rays on the promenade.

· See the beautiful Christmas lights in Palma.

· Visit the fantastic Christmas market in Puerto Portals.

· Take the Christmas train of Palma.



But enjoy the sun while it lasts....rain is being forecast for the end of the year.