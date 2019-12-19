Entertainment
Pet Shop Boys live in Majorca
The Pet Shop Boys are going to be performing live for the first time in Majorca next year.
It was confirmed on Tuesday night that they are going to be one of the headline acts at the Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf which next May will stretch over three days.
The Pet Shops Boys formed in 1981 and have gone on top become the most successful British band in history.
The festival will take place on May 14, 15 and 16 and further acts will be announced.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.