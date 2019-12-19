Pet Shop Boys to perform in Magalluf in May. 20-12-2017 R.C.

The Pet Shop Boys are going to be performing live for the first time in Majorca next year.

It was confirmed on Tuesday night that they are going to be one of the headline acts at the Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf which next May will stretch over three days.

The Pet Shops Boys formed in 1981 and have gone on top become the most successful British band in history.

The festival will take place on May 14, 15 and 16 and further acts will be announced.