Some of the stickers you can download on Whatsapp. Picture courtesy of Consell de Mallorca. 20-12-2019

The 50 new stickers for WhatsApp were created by the Insular Directorate of Language Policy and have Christmas motifs with Majorcan expressions and words that are used during the holidays.

The goal of the Per Nadal campaign, molts d’anys! is to make sure everyone can enjoy the holidays in Catalan with messages such as, "Fum, fum, fum", "Bon Nadal" and "Bones festes”.

To get these 'emojis' just send a WhatsApp message to 660 427 572.