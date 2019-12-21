Technology
50 new Majorcan stickers are now available on WhatsApp
The 50 new stickers for WhatsApp were created by the Insular Directorate of Language Policy and have Christmas motifs with Majorcan expressions and words that are used during the holidays.
The goal of the Per Nadal campaign, molts d’anys! is to make sure everyone can enjoy the holidays in Catalan with messages such as, "Fum, fum, fum", "Bon Nadal" and "Bones festes”.
To get these 'emojis' just send a WhatsApp message to 660 427 572.
