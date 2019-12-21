Another wet and windy day in the Balearics. 20-12-2019 Ottilie Quince

Shares:

Weatherwise, storm Elsa is still raging and it’s wet and windy everywhere today.

Palma, 20 degrees with intermittent showers, a low of 15º and 35 kilometre winds.

Andratx is partly sunny, partly cloudy with some heavy rain in-between, gusts of 40 kilometres an hour, a high of 20º and a low of 13º.

It’s blowing a gale in Sóller too but there will be some sunshine inbetween the showers, a high of 21º and a low of 12º.

Alcúdia’s 22 degrees and mostly cloudy with a strong southerly wind and a low of 13º.

And it’s pouring rain in Santanyi with howling winds gusting up to 55 kilometres and hour, a high of 20º and a low of 14º.

You can view the weather live on our webcams.

Saturday What’s On

Take the family to Alcúdia Christmas market today, you can stock up on gifts, buy those last minute trinkets for the tree, sample amazing local produce. There’s also live music and circus acts from 4pm and Santa’s grotto opens at 6pm.

There’s also tons of Christmas concerts on tonight.

The folk group Posidonia is live at the Cultural Centre at number 45 Calle Muntaner in Porto Cristo at 7pm.

The Arenal Band of Music is giving a Christmas Concert in the parish church at 7.30pm.

There’s a cappella in the Santa Maria la Major Church in Inca from 8.30pm

Join in the Christmas Carols at Sant Bartomeu Church in Sóller from 8pm

And the Teatre Principal Choir Christmas Concert starts at 8pm. Tickets cost 5 euros and you can buy them at the box office or online at www.teatreprincipal.com