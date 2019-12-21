Susana Calvo Ojeda

Susana Calvo Ojeda hasn't been seen since December 18.

21-12-2019Sos Desaparecidos

Susana Calvo Ojeda has not been seen since December 18 and an has been issued by SOS Desaparecidos to try to find her.

Susana is described as thin, 1.5 metres tall, with brown hair, green eyes.

The last time she was seen she was wearing light blue jeans, a white hoodie, black jacket and black sneakers with a Nike logo in pink.

Anyone who’s seen Susana or knows her whereabouts should call +34 642 650 775 or +34 649 952 957 or send an email to sosdesaparecidos@sosdesaparecidos.es.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.