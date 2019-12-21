Missing Persons
An 18-year-old girl has gone missing in Inca
Susana Calvo Ojeda has not been seen since December 18 and an has been issued by SOS Desaparecidos to try to find her.
Susana is described as thin, 1.5 metres tall, with brown hair, green eyes.
The last time she was seen she was wearing light blue jeans, a white hoodie, black jacket and black sneakers with a Nike logo in pink.
🆘 DESAPARECIDA#Desaparecidos #sosdesaparecidos #Missing #España #Inca #IllesBalears pic.twitter.com/oThebNEp1T— ALERTA DESAPARECIDO (@sosdesaparecido) December 21, 2019
Anyone who’s seen Susana or knows her whereabouts should call +34 642 650 775 or +34 649 952 957 or send an email to sosdesaparecidos@sosdesaparecidos.es.
