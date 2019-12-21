Susana Calvo Ojeda hasn't been seen since December 18. 21-12-2019 Sos Desaparecidos

Shares:

Susana Calvo Ojeda has not been seen since December 18 and an has been issued by SOS Desaparecidos to try to find her.

Susana is described as thin, 1.5 metres tall, with brown hair, green eyes.

The last time she was seen she was wearing light blue jeans, a white hoodie, black jacket and black sneakers with a Nike logo in pink.

Anyone who’s seen Susana or knows her whereabouts should call +34 642 650 775 or +34 649 952 957 or send an email to sosdesaparecidos@sosdesaparecidos.es.