Today, December 22

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS

Llucmajor. 19.00: Christmas concert - Llucmajor Band of Music. Sant Bonaventura Convent, C. Convent.

Manacor. 19.00: Christmas concert - strings and piano quartet. Conservatory, C. Sa Fabrica 2.

Pollensa. 20.00: Tomeu Moll Mas - piano concert “Solstici de Nadal”. Club Pollença, Plaça Major. Free. See trailer above.

Santa Ponsa. 20.30: Christmas concert; Cant de la Sibil.la - Cor de Calvia choir; Catalina Ferrer, soprano; David Llecha, baritone; Svitlana Bens, piano. Nostra Senyora de l’Esperança Church.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Adexe & Nau - urban music adapted for a family market. Two brothers, 14 and 17, who have had number one hits in Spain and Latin America. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-52 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Sant Llorenç. At 20.00 choir concert at the church.

Santa Maria. At 12.00 wine taste & opera with M. Planas (soprano), J. M. Sánchez (tenor) and F. Blanco (piano) at the Macià Batle Wineries. Tickets 15 euros.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Paguera. 12.00 Rupunzel, the musical at Paguera’s Auditorium. Tickets 5 euros.

Palma. 18.00: Aladdin - children’s musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Next performance on Thursday, 26, Friday 27, Saturday 28, Sunday 29 and Monday 30 December all at 18.00.

Petra. At 17.00 children’s theatre with “Tina La bruixa fina” at the theatre. Tickets 4 euros.

Pollensa. 18.00: Circus with Company Xampatito. For age seven and older. Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya.

Vilafranca. At 12.00 magic show with Berni & Mimi at the Theatre. Tickets 4 euros.

SPORTS

Trotting races. At Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. There will be a Christmas market, visit from Santa Claus, children’s animation, pony rides and charity tombola. Free entrance.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma,Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Palma, Christmas train. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Rambla, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Palma, Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Palma, Christmas Family Circus Show. Open now Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.

Puerto Portals, Christmas market. Opens now until Monday January 6. Hours: daily from 12.00 to 21.00 except Friday’s and Saturday’s 12.00 to 22.00. Live music, petit cinema, theatre, skating rink and expo playmobil. Here is the complete programme of daily events: 22/12: 12.00 Xmas Fun Kids; 13.00 DJ Swing; 16.00 Circo Stromboli; 18.00 Ice Party and at 19.30 Cap Pela (Christmas pop rock). 23/12: 12.00 Elfo Mágico show; 17.00 Petit Cinema (short films for kids) and at 18.30 Ice Party. 24/12: 12.00 “Cleanware” workshop; 16.00 Santa Claus and at 20.00 closing. 25/12: 12.00 “Majorca crepes” workshop; 17.00 Petit Cinema and at 18.30 Ice Party. 26/12: 12.00 Playmobile workshop; 17.00 Petit Cinema; 18.30 Ice Party. 27/12: 12.00“Seabin” workshop; 17.00 Petit Cinema; 18.30 Ice Party and 19.30 soul & funk music with Glen Trió. 28/12: 12.00 “Neulas” workshop; 16.00 the real story of Santa Claus; 18.00 Ice Party and at 19.30 rock, soul and funky music with Christa Elmer & Band Idos. 29/12: 12.00 Xmas Fun Kids; 13.00 DJ Swing; 16.00 Circo Stromboli; 18.00 Ice Party: 19.30 Italian swing with Marino e Marini. 30/12: 12.00 “Mini Olafs” workshop; 17.00 theatre “Martin y el siurell”; 18.30 Ice Party. 31/12: 12.00 mini New Year’s Eve; 16.00 “Whuualaa bracelets” workshop; 20.00 closing. 1/01: 12.00 face painting; 17.00 theatre “Una orqustra de planetas”; 18.30 Ice Party. 2/01: 12.00 Playmobile workshop; 17.00 theatre “Huellas”; 18.30 Ice Party. 3/01: 12.00 “Toys factory” workshop; 17.00 theatre “Fiesta de Navidad”; 19.30 popacoustic covers music with Julia Eme and Nico. 4/01: 12.00 “Christmas badges” workshop; 16.00 magic show; 19.30 show by Beatnik (soul, funk & blues). 5/01: 12.00 facepainting; 17.00 children’s party and Three Kings (parade at 18.00). 6/01: 12.00 “La Candivora” workshop; 16.00 closing. The skating rink is open 12.00 to 21.00. More information at www.puertoportals.com.

Port Adriano, Christmas park. Open now until January 7, the great Christmas Park returns to the central square of Port Adriano. The theme park will feature a large ecological skating rink and a large slide that will delight children and adults. The ecological ice rink has a size of 300 m2. With a length of 30 meters long by 10 meters wide, it is the largest 100% ecological ice rink in Majorca. Next to it, we will have a big slide 3 meters high and 30 meters long. It will have three lanes in which you can go down on a fun sled. From 12.00 to 20.00 (the 25th and 31st until 18.00.) We lend you the skates here for free. From 4 years (the smallest number of skates we have is 25). Santa Claus visits are: Today and tomorrow from 17.00 to 20.00. On Tuesday December 24 from 12.00 to 18.00. King Melchior visits are:Thursday December26, Friday December 27, Saturday December 28, Sunday December 29 and Monday December 30: from 17.00 to 20.00. On Tuesday December 31 from 12.00 to 18.00. On Thursday January 2, Friday January 3 and Saturday January 4 : from 17.00 to 20.00. Admission is free.

Arenal. Today from 16.00-20.30: Christmas market; Royal Postman at 17.00. Plaça Major.

Campos. Today at 16.00 at the square.

Es Pil·lari. Today Christmas market from 10.00 to 19.30 at the parsh church.

Manacor. Today from 10.00-14.00: Christmas fair; 16.30: Children’s Christmas park. Plaça Ramon Llull and adjoining streets.

Santa Maria. Today at 9.00 at the square.

Son Servera. Today at 10.00 at the P. Sant Joan and at 12.00 choir music at the Església Nova.

Tomorrow, December 23

MUSIC

Manacor. 18.00, 19.00 and 20.00 440 Aula Musical at Sala la Fornal in Manacor. Tickets 10 and 12 euros.

Palma. 20.30 Studium Aureum at Sant Francesc Church in Plama. Tickets 20 euros.

Palma. 21.30 Jaume Martínez at La Movida in Palma. Tickets 6 euros.