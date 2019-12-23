Watch the final trailer for #JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL 31-10-2019 Youtube: Sony Pictures Entertainment

MARKETS

Today Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Tomorrow Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

CINEMA

Films showing in English

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring: Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director: J.J. Abrams. Duration: 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated: 12. Category: Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars OCIMAX 12 Action/Adventure 16.10/17.20/19.05/20.15/*22.00 (*except Tues & Thurs)

Star Wars FESTIVAL 12 Action/Adventure 17.30 (23/12 & 24/12)

Star Wars MAHON 12 Action/Adventure 19.50 (23/12)

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) See trailer above.

Plot summary: In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart. Director: Jake Kasdan. Duration: 2 hours 3 minutes. Rated: 7. Category: Action/Adventure/Comedy.

Jumanji: The Next Level OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure 15.20/17.45

The Good Liar (2019)

Plot summary: Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes.

Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey. Director: Bill Condon. Duration: 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated:16. Category: Crime/Drama/Mystery.

The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 16.00/*20.00 (*Not on Thurs)

Frozen 2 (2019)

Plot summary: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring: Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel.

Director: Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Duration: 1 hour 43 minutes. Rated: PG. Category: Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.00/17.00

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 16.20

