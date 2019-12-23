Weather
Gale force winds cause more than 100 incidents in Balearic Islands over weekend
On Saturday, gusts of up to 141.5 kilometres an hour were recorded at Puig d'Alfàbia in Bunyola.
Consecuencias de la vida , del cambio , del clima ,del humano , videos artbmg portixol, baleares. #climamallorca #mallorca #portixol @UHmallorca @atresmediacom @mediasetcom @tve_tve @ajuntpalma #tormeta #Marea pic.twitter.com/RnPwkAHSY1— ᗩᖇᖶᗷᘻᘜ (@artbmgphoto1) December 22, 2019
The 112 Emergency Services dealt with 117 incidents and 93 of them were in Majorca, 20 in Ibiza, 2 in Minorca and 2 in Formentera.
Imatges des de Binibeca (al sud de Menorca) @AEMET_Baleares @Meteodemallorca @Meteo_Menorca @TempsIB3 @MiquelSalamanca pic.twitter.com/41wOxnwuo7— Cristina Melià (@cristinaa_ms) December 22, 2019
At least 60 of the emergency callouts were for falling trees, including one that fell into Plaza de Toros in Palma.
A sign blew off an appliance store in Carrer de Joaquim Sorolla, a storage cupboard fell from the fourth floor of an apartment building and landed on parked cars and firefighters had to prune a tree in Pueblo Español that was in danger of falling over.
Poda de árbol inclinado por el viento con peligro de caída en vía pública. Calle Ecuador, en frente del Pueblo Español. Colabora @policiadepalma 11'00h. Seguimos trabajando.[12:40] pic.twitter.com/1as9GTQ0K1— A.C.i E. (@BombersDePalma) December 22, 2019
Elsewhere, two ships ran aground in Portocolom.
A catamaran became stranded in the area of es Babo on Saturday and a large fishing boat became embedded in the beach of s'Arenal petit.
In Andratx, the Camí de Sa Coma was blocked after a pine tree fell over and high seas tore up ten concrete slabs in Sant Elm.
#andratx #campdemar @AEMET_Baleares CAMP DE MAR.- 🌊 🌊 Fuerte oleaje registrado en toda la costa de Andratx 👇 pic.twitter.com/pcOz7CoSMt— vilaAndratx.com (@vilaandratx) December 22, 2019
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.