Parking
U-turn over parking restriction plans in Palma
Palma City Council has done a U-turn over plans to limit motorcycle parking in the city.
The proposals have been thrown out and motorcycle riders will not be restricted to the ACIRE zones in the city centre and no charge will be made for parking in the ORA zone.
The measure was proposed as part of the Urban Plan for Sustainable Mobility, or PMUS but a change of heart was published in a Tweet from the Ajuntament de Palma after a flood of complaints from Motorcycle Associations and Political Parties.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.