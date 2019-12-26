There will no longer be parking restriction in Palma. Archive photo. 26-12-2019 Álvaro Pinell

Shares:

Palma City Council has done a U-turn over plans to limit motorcycle parking in the city.

The proposals have been thrown out and motorcycle riders will not be restricted to the ACIRE zones in the city centre and no charge will be made for parking in the ORA zone.

The measure was proposed as part of the Urban Plan for Sustainable Mobility, or PMUS but a change of heart was published in a Tweet from the Ajuntament de Palma after a flood of complaints from Motorcycle Associations and Political Parties.

Related Tags