General view of the es Jonquet neighbourhood.

The Special Protection Plan, or PEP, for es Jonquet could be delayed for at least another year while a new flood survey is carried out according to the Director of Model de Ciutat, Neus Truyol.

"Water Resources is insisting on having a more extensive flood study even though es Jonquet is high up, because the different flood studies that have already been done are apparently not enough,” he said.

No guarantees

Truyol hopes the plan will be approved in the first quarter of next year but says everything depends on the flood report.

“Obviously the result of this report may involve new adjustments or changes in the project which is why we still can’t be 100% sure that it will be approved in the first quarter," he admits.

The plan also includes two major projects that would make a massive difference to the neighbourhood.

Three residential buildings will be added to the lot behind the Mar i Terra, which is owned by Acciona and two more built in the Rentadors plot.

There’s also the possibility that a restaurant will be added to the windmill that overlooks the square.