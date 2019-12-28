Immigrants
Illegal immigrants at liberty for now due to lack of space
The illegal immigrants detained on Boxing Day will not be sent immediately to mainland detention centres because there is currently no space.
There were twenty-seven in all, seventeen in Majorca. As well as these people, more arrived on the south coast of Spain.
The numbers are such that the detention centres are full up. Because of this situation, the illegal immigrants in the Balearics did not appear in court yesterday, which should have been the normal procedure.They are instead being given accommodation and food by social services.
The national government delegation says that it expects spaces at the detention centres to be available in the next few days.
The immigrants will then be rearrested, appear in court and sent to the mainland.
Bert / Hace 18 minutes
And then they will be set free again to do whatever they like. Great !