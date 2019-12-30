A lovely sunny day in Palma. 30-12-2019 MDB

The beautiful holiday weather continues today with highs of 16º and lows of 4º.

Mainly sunny across the island with a light northeasterly wind.

Humidity is at 80%.

You can view the weather live on our webcams.

What’s On Monday

The Christmas events are still on throughout Palma and elsewhere with markets and activities for the children.

This evening the Festival of the Standard is celebrated at Sant Miquel Church in Palma at 7.30pm.