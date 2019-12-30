The Balearics only got 1.28 million national tourists. 25-10-2019 R.L.

In the third quarter of this year, the Balearics had the sixth lowest number of Spanish tourists among the seventeen regions of the country. The National Statistics Institute’s survey of resident tourism (ETR/Familitur) shows that the Balearics had 1.28 million Spanish visitors. These were 2.1% of all domestic tourists between July and September; the total for the country as a whole was 61.12 million.

Behind the Balearics were Murcia, Extremadura, the Basque Country and La Rioja.

On spending, however, the Balearics topped the list with a 67 euros average spend per day. The total spending was 546.28 million euros.

The Balearics were at the bottom of the regional league table when it came to the region’s residents travelling to other parts of Spain. There were 686 trips per 1,000 residents, and these were well below Cantabria with the second lowest - 906 per 1,000 people.

Balearics residents did, though, spend the second highest amount when they were away - a daily spend of 64 euros.

Residents of the Canaries spent the most - 69 euros on average.

The movement of Spanish tourists in the third quarter, the 61.12 million total, was down 5.4% compared with last year.

The number of domestic tourists who came to the Balearics in the third quarter has to be considered in context.

For the whole of 2018, there were 2.72 million Spanish tourists, the third largest market after the German and British.