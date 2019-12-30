The residents in the city come from all over the world. 30-12-2019 Archivo

Only 43% of the residents of Palma were born in the city; less than 50% were born in the Balearic Islands and 16.34% are foreigners according to the latest statistics.

In Son Banya, 94.63% of the population is Majorcan and in Colonia de Sant Jordi, Secar de la Real, Establishments, Son Sardinia, Amanecer, Son Ferriol, S’Aranjassa, Son Espanyolet or Son Peretó more than 60% of the population is Majorcan.

In Cala Major, only 20.88% of residents were born in Majorca and less than 30% in Sant Agustí, Portopí, El Terreno, Sindicat and es Jonquet with Can Pastilla, Les Meravelles and El Arenal.

Es Jonquet has the most inhabitants from other parts of Spain with 47.08% and Sant Jordi has the least with 18.87%.

The areas with the most foreign residents are Cala Major with 31.41% and Sant Agustí with 29.93%, followed by Portopí, El Terreno, Son Vida, Can Pastilla and Les Meravelles.

At the other end of the scale, Estadi Balear has 5.77% foreigners and Son Peretó has 5.96% followed by Sa Teulera, Son Flor, Son Ximelis, Son Anglada, Son Rapinya, Son Xigala, Son Rutlan, Secar de la Real, Establiments, Son Sardina, Dawn, La Olivera, Sa Indioteria, Son Ferriol or Sant Jordi with less than 10% of foreign residents.