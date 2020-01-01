Guardia Civil GREIM rescue. 31-12-2019 Youtube: Tot Balears

A 46-year-old hiker had to be rescued by the Civil Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group, or GREIM on Monday.

The alarm was raised at around 5.30pm after the woman suffered breathing problems whilst hiking with her husband in the Ruta del Rey Moro in Soller.

A GREIM helicopter was deployed to the scene and airlifted her to Son Espases Hospital for treatment.

The Mountain Intervention Rescue Group carried out 129 missions in the Balearic Islands in 2019, rescuing 111 people who were unharmed, 66 wounded and 14 who had died.