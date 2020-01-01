Grey skies in Palma. 01-01-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

Today skies are grey without many changes.

Possible isolated rainfall forecast.

Temperatures will be high of 16º centigrade and low 4º centigrade.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Capdepera............................... 16.7 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza......................................... 16.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, port................................16.0 degrees Centigrade

Son Servera............................. 15.8 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 15.2 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 0.0 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................. 1.0 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion..................... 2.0 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Salines Llevant........... 2.1 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university........................ 2.4 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 23 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 14 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 14 (km/h)

Banyalbufar....................................................... 12(km/h)

Son Servera..................................................... 11 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 27 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 19 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 18 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 17 (km/h)

Sant Antoni de Portmany.................................. 15 (km/h)