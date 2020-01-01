Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Today skies are grey without many changes.
Possible isolated rainfall forecast.
Temperatures will be high of 16º centigrade and low 4º centigrade.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Capdepera............................... 16.7 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza......................................... 16.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, port................................16.0 degrees Centigrade
Son Servera............................. 15.8 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 15.2 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 0.0 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................. 1.0 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion..................... 2.0 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Salines Llevant........... 2.1 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university........................ 2.4 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 23 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 14 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 14 (km/h)
Banyalbufar....................................................... 12(km/h)
Son Servera..................................................... 11 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 27 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 19 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 18 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 17 (km/h)
Sant Antoni de Portmany.................................. 15 (km/h)
