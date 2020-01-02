The watchtower at Cala Figuera 26-12-2019 MICHELS¶

Conservation groups have voiced deep concern about the 16th century Cala Figuera Watchtower on the 3,637,584 m2 Can Trujillo estate, which they claim has been completely abandoned.

Work was done on the interior and exterior of the tower in 2016 to stop it collapsing and it was also included in the restoration program which was approved in 2018, but nothing was done and the tower is now at the mercy of the elements.

Calvià City Council is being urged to buy the tower and GOB and Amics de la Terra have appealed to the Consell to purchase Can Trujillo, which includes Cala Figuera lighthouse and turn it into a nature park.

