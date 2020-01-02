Events
First swim of the New Year 2020
Some brave souls went for a dip at Can Pere Antoni Beach on New Year’s day.
The sun was shining but the water was ice cold, so a few went in then got out very quickly.
Mané, who swims every day of the year whether it’s cold or hot, raining or snowing, was crowned Mister First Bath of the Year and Carolina Márquez, who goes for a New Year’s Day swim every year without fail, was crowned Miss First Bath of the Year.
After the awards ceremony, the bathers drank chocolate and ate ensaimadas, which were brought to the beach by Angel Cortés, of El Bula.
