National Police officers say they confiscated 49.64 grams of cannabis worth 250 euros, cash and drug paraphernalia. Archive photo. 29-07-2019 - Europa Press

Shares:

A couple and another man are facing a total of 11 years in jail and fines amounting to 3,500 for allegedly selling marijuana to young people in Palma last year.

The court heard that one of the defendants allegedly sold 8.26 grams of cannabis to two boys on June 4.

The couple are charged with selling 4 grams of cannabis to a young man, on May 6; 3.95 grams to a another man and 1.09 grams to a minor on May 13 and 1.83 grams to a separate buyer on June 3.

National Police officers say they confiscated 49.64 grams of cannabis worth 250 euros, cash and drug paraphernalia and 85 euros from the home of one of the male suspect on June 27.

Another 133.48 grams of cannabis resin worth 716 euros and cash was seized from the couple.

The Prosecutor's Office is asking that the couple be jailed for four years each and the other defendant for three years.