Emergencies
Major forest fire in Puerto Soller
A major forest fire raged through the s’Illeta area of Puerto Soller yesterday afternoon.
A farmer reportedly carried out maintenance and cleaning work, burning branches and cutting down some pine trees, then went home, but the embers hadn’t been put out properly and the fire was burning out of control in a matter of minutes.
Actuació dels serveis d'emergències per foc forestal al Camí de S'Illeta #PortdeSóller. Controlat. pic.twitter.com/HJwUHoFiBC— POLICIA LOCAL SÓLLER (@plsoller) January 2, 2020
Firefighters from Sóller and Inca were deployed to the scene along with Ibanat troops but helicopters were unable to assist them because the fire started after dark.
#IFCamisIlleta Extingit 23:30h— IBANAT (@ibanat_IB) January 2, 2020
Nivell 0
Afectades aprox. 0,1 ha de pinar#Soller #Mallorca@112IllesBalears@BombersdeMca @AgentsMediAmbIB pic.twitter.com/ZbiDEdvBaY
The Local Councilor of Seguretat, Carlos Darder, who was coordinating the operation, sent several small trucks with water to help the firefighters and by 11.30pm they had the blaze under control.
The farmer who carried out the uncontrolled burning will be held responsible for the fire.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.