The fire got out of control very quickly. 03-01-2020 PERE BERNAT¶

Shares:

A major forest fire raged through the s’Illeta area of Puerto Soller yesterday afternoon.

A farmer reportedly carried out maintenance and cleaning work, burning branches and cutting down some pine trees, then went home, but the embers hadn’t been put out properly and the fire was burning out of control in a matter of minutes.

Actuació dels serveis d'emergències per foc forestal al Camí de S'Illeta #PortdeSóller. Controlat. pic.twitter.com/HJwUHoFiBC — POLICIA LOCAL SÓLLER (@plsoller) January 2, 2020

Firefighters from Sóller and Inca were deployed to the scene along with Ibanat troops but helicopters were unable to assist them because the fire started after dark.

The Local Councilor of Seguretat, Carlos Darder, who was coordinating the operation, sent several small trucks with water to help the firefighters and by 11.30pm they had the blaze under control.

The farmer who carried out the uncontrolled burning will be held responsible for the fire.