Incident
Russian spiderman stuns Palma
Russian man performs acrobatics at Palma club.
Revellers at the end of year party for a well-known club on the Paseo Marítimo got more drama than they bargained for when an impromptu spiderman climbed the facade.
A Russian man, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol or drugs, climbed on the metal structure of the disco and started to sway, then climbed higher, to around 15 metres above the ground and did some stunts.
He descended gradually, by jumping on the elevators and iron bars then slid down to the street via a palm tree.
He suffered abrasions on his chest and stomach and witnesses say his first words when he landed were "Russian Mafia in Palma".
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.