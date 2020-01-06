Russian man performs acrobatics at Palma club. 05-01-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Revellers at the end of year party for a well-known club on the Paseo Marítimo got more drama than they bargained for when an impromptu spiderman climbed the facade.

A Russian man, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol or drugs, climbed on the metal structure of the disco and started to sway, then climbed higher, to around 15 metres above the ground and did some stunts.

He descended gradually, by jumping on the elevators and iron bars then slid down to the street via a palm tree.

He suffered abrasions on his chest and stomach and witnesses say his first words when he landed were "Russian Mafia in Palma".