Sa Pobla prepares for the fiesta of Sant Antoni. Archive photo. 07-01-2019 M. NADAL

Shares:

Today, 7 January

FIESTAS

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. At 19.00: Procession from Can Planes Museum to the church; start of the Novena for Sant Antoni; election of the Sant Antoni “clamater”; barbecue, glosadors, ximbombas, in front of the church.

Tomorrow, 8 January

FIESTAS

Campos, Sant Julia and Santa Basilissa. 20.00: Compline and “goigs” for Sant Julia. 20.30: Cossiers dance, Campos hymn. Plaça Major. 20.45: Campos Band of Music, dance of the giants. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS today and tomorrow

Palma, Christmas train. Running now until today Jan 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Rambla, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Palma, Children’s fair attractions. Running now until today Jany 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Port Adriano, Christmas park. Open now until January 7, the great Christmas Park returns to the central square of Port Adriano. The theme park will feature a large ecological skating rink and a large slide that will delight children and adults. The ecological ice rink has a size of 300 m2. With a length of 30 metres long by 10 metres wide, it is the largest 100% ecological ice rink in Majorca. Next to it, we will have a big slide 3 metres high and 30 metres long. It will have three lanes in which you can go down on a fun sled. From 12.00 to 20.00 (the 25th and 31st until 18.00.) We lend you the skates here for free. From 4 years (the smallest number of skates we have is 25).